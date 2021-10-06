48th District Girls Soccer All-Tournament Team

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

The 48th District Girls Soccer All-Tournament Team was announced after the game and it is as follows: Hayleeh Martinez and Emma Bryant from McCreary Central; Xaviea West, Kenia Velazquez, and Jacklyn Crabtree from Wayne County; and Rebekah Clark, Carinne Souders, Haley Flynn, and Kelsey Miller from Southwestern.

