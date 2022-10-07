The Northern Middle Maroons won a pair of conference championships this week. First off, the seventh grade football team won the Cumberland Valley Conference Championship with a 10-0 victory over South Laurel.

The seventh grade football team at Northern Middle won the 2022 Cumberland Valley Conference with a win over South Laurel.

Then, the eighth grade team would also win the Cumberland Valley Conference Championship, by virtue of a 28-8 victory over North Laurel.

The Northern Middle School Maroons eighth grade football team won the Cumberland Valley Conference championship with a victory over North Laurel.

