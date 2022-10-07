...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures will dip into the
low to mid 30s late tonight, resulting in frost formation,
especially in valley locations. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s will be possible
in valley locations by early Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT
Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures will dip into the
low to mid 30s late tonight, resulting in frost formation,
especially in valley locations. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s will be possible
in valley locations by early Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Kentucky.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT
Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night
through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
The seventh grade football team at Northern Middle won the 2022 Cumberland Valley Conference with a win over South Laurel.
Submitted Photo
The Northern Middle School Maroons eighth grade football team won the Cumberland Valley Conference championship with a victory over North Laurel.
Submitted Photo
alertfeaturedurgent
7th and 8th Grade Northern Middle Maroons win conference championships
The Northern Middle Maroons won a pair of conference championships this week. First off, the seventh grade football team won the Cumberland Valley Conference Championship with a 10-0 victory over South Laurel.
Then, the eighth grade team would also win the Cumberland Valley Conference Championship, by virtue of a 28-8 victory over North Laurel.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.