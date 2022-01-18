A Celebration of Running/Walking

The Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) recently held its annual year-end celebration to award its participants of the 2021 season.
Runners and walkers of the series were presented various items throughout the evening, including certificates, running gloves, shirts, and pullovers. The night also included a catered meal from Mellow Mushroom.
Speakers from the event included LCRH’s Dr. Pat Jenkins, who explained the importance of exercising often. The highlight of the evening was hearing from Gordon Bocock, known as Coach Bo to many others. He shared how running played a crucial role in the life that he has lived.
With the 2021 season behind us, the race series will turn the page to 2022. The 2022 edition of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will feature more races than 2021.
This year’s race calendar features 12 races, including a new race to the series and the return of two others. The Alton Blakley 5K to Beat Breast Cancer is on the series schedule for the inaugural time, while the SJWC Snowshoe Shuffle and the Pilgrimage in the Park are making their return to the calendar.
The SWJC Snowshoe Shuffle will be the first race of the year, taking place on February 26th at Somerset Community College. The Shamrock Shuffle will take place two weeks later on March 12th at Reno’s Roadhouse in Burnside.
After taking the month of April off, the series will head to Science Hill Christian Church for the Superheroes 5K. The month of June features a pair of races, the Over My Head 5K on June 4th and the Cool Run at Midnight on June 24th.
Mud Mayhem and Fun, the largest running event in the Somerset-Pulaski County area, will make be held on July 23rd at the Pulaski County Park. On August 13th, Grace Baptist Church will host the Pack the Pantry Relay Race.
The Lake Cumberland Half and 10K, as always, will provide runners with two different challenges on September 10th. The Alton Blakley 5K to Beat Breast Cancer (October 1st) and the Race to Feed Kids 5K (October 23rd) are on the docket for the month of October.
To round out the running series, a pair of races will be held during the month of November. The Burnside Mile will be held on November 13th, while the Pilgrimage in the Park will be run on Thanksgiving Day (November 24th).
For more information on the race series, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website.
