A Decade to Reflect

Ten years and two days ago, the 2009 Somerset High School football team took a perfect 14-0 record into the KHSAA Class 3A football state championship game.
It was the first time in almost 21 years that a Briar Jumper football team had advanced all the way to the state championship game since former coach John Cain made four championship game appearances.
For then first-year Briar Jumper football coach Robbie Lucas, that 2009 state title appearance was his first time ever on the big stage.
For then Briar Jumper senior lineman Cody Smith, that 2009 state championship game was an experience he had never encountered thus far in his young life.
But like the four times prior to 2009, the Briar Jumper faithfuls had to walk away with the runner-up silver trophy.
A decade later, Somerset High School head coach Robbie Lucas and his assistant coach Cody Smith will get another shot at the coveted gold state championship trophy.
"As a player, I as was just going there to play the game," Smith stated. "Now, as a coach, I have a little more invested. It was not that I didn't work hard when I was playing, but now I am teaching these players, and it would seem to be more rewarding if we were to win the game than it would when I played. Don't get me wrong, I would have been happy to win state as a player, but now that I am teaching kids not only how to play football but to become young men, I think it would be more rewarding for me now."
But Cody Smith has one moment in time of that 2009 state championship football tilt that has forever haunted him to this day.
"Paducah Tilghman's first touchdown (in the Class AAA state championship game) was essentially my fault," Smith admitted. "However, the game we lost was a team loss. We ran a screen pass to the left, and 99 times out of 100 I would have ran this play correctly. But that one time I didn't, (our quarterback) Erik Manning gets tackled as he is throwing and their D-end catches it and makes the play, and the rest is history."
"My regret was why at that time I chose to do the thing I had done numerous times before, and I kew what I was suppose to do," Smith agonized. "I don't know if it was the magnitude of the game, or if I just wasn't thinking, but that is one of the things in my life that I wish I could have had back."
"The outcome of the game was what it was, but if I could have one thing back from that one game it would be that one play," Smith stated. "The whole game might have been different and we might have still lost, but at least I would have known that I did my job."
Coach Lucas also learned a lot from that day more than a decade ago.
"Cody's biggest regret - to this day - came out of that game, and he can talk to our kids about that," Lucas explained. "The state title game goes quickly, and I know kids don't realize that. It is almost like as soon as the ball is kicked off, the game is over. A lot of people have a hard time understanding that, whether it is thrown 100 times or ran 50 times, that game goes by quickly."
"That is something Coach Smith has went through and he has talked to the kids about being level headed this week," Lucas said. "Back in '09 we were so excited to get there, we had bond fires, we had parades, and all those things were wonderful, but we have tried to be more business like this week. We wanted to keep everything normal and keep everything the same."
For Smith, that 2009 state championship game was a blur.
"In 2009, when I played in the state finals, the whole game seemed to last only 15 minutes for me, and I can remember only five plays,"Smith recalled. "As a coach, I get a little more nervous because of the amount of time I have invested."
Now, Robbie Lucas is a veteran high school football coach surrounded by a veteran and experienced coaching staff, which includes Cody Smith - who is now a grown adult with a wealth of wisdom to offer the 2019 Briar Jumpers state finalist team.
"Coach Smith is good about talking to the kids about what he went through, what he saw, and years later what he still lives with good and bad," Lucas explained.
Smith took his 'decade-old' memories of his state championship game, and tried to convey that to this year's Briar Jumper team.
"I told the players, when I spoke to them, that all they need to focus on is the game," Smith stated. "It is a grand stage, a wonderful event to be at and it is a rewarding thing to even make it to this game. I told them if they are just happy to be here, they don't need to be here because we are here to win this thing."
"I also let them know this was probably going to be one of the fastest weeks of their lives," Smith warned. "And it is going to be the fastest game they have ever played in, especially the seniors. For the seniors, it doesn't matter if they win or lose this game, it is going to be their last high school football game. Some kids will get to go on and play at the college level and some won't. So for them, it will be the last game they get to play with a helmet and shoulder pads."
"I told them to enjoy the game and just play it," Smith concluded. "The football field is the same field - maybe a little wider- and the football is the same football, and nothing changes about the elements of the game. Just do what you do the best and you will be successful."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
