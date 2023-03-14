Pulaski County High School basketball is a family affair. That family is the Fraley’s. Dave Fraley is a six-time regional championship coach. The Fraley name is one that comes with an expectation of greatness, especially at Pulaski County High School. When Elder Fraley retired in 2019 he said, “I have five grandkids playing basketball and I have two sons coaching basketball, and I want to be around to watch them.” Watch them he has from behind the Pulaski bench.
Shannon Fraley, who drove the lane in 1986 to lead the Maroons to their first and only State Championship over Pleasure Ridge Park, had recently been an assistant for the Maroons. The 2022-2023 season being the first time he hasn’t been on the bench as a coach.
In 2017, Colton Fraley, as a freshman, helped to send the Maroons to the Sweet 16--uncle John Fraley’s first year at Pulaski. John Fraley is nearing the end of his seventh season taking his second trip to Rupp Arena with Colton’s younger brother, freshman Carson Fraley.
Some people would say all of the legacy talk would put pressure on freshman Carson Fraley. Not at all, according to the young Fraley.
“I just think about it as any other player,” he calmly stated.
Carson Fraley showed the Pulaski coaches his physical toughness this season playing with one broken hand and then when the other healed, he hurt the other. Now that he’s healthy, he’s sure to help the Maroons when they get to Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
When asked what it was like to play under his uncle and if he was harder on him than other players Carson said, “Sometimes he’s harder but I think it’s only because he knows I can take what he’s dishing out.”
You could tell the young point guard had a passion for basketball when asked about how it felt to make it to Rupp.
“It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. My dad went to Rupp as a freshman and my older brother went to Rupp as a freshman,” he expounded.
Seeing Coach Fraley speak about Carson you could see the spark in his eye, “Me and Carson have always had a special bond since he was little. I always knew he would be a great player, but he’s turned into a great kid.”
When asked if he was harder on him than other players, coach Fraley was blunt with answer.
“Probably not any harder. But I do hold him to a higher standard because I know how capable he is. He knows coming into Pulaski Basketball that the spotlight is on him,” he explained.
Dave Fraley coached Shannon to his region championship and now John has coached two of Shannon’s sons, Colton and Carson, to region championships of their very own. It is indeed a family affair at Pulaski County High School, with the youngest of the Fraley’s now seeking to become a legend in his own right as the Maroons take on number one ranked Warren Central in the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.