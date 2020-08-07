A Family Duo on the Diamond

Ricky Farmer may be best known for his successful dentistry business at Lake Pointe Dental Care. But on the local youth baseball fields, Dr. Ricky Farmer and his son Chase Farmer have had a very successful seven-year run in the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken League.
Ricky Farmer, a former standout baseball player at Pulaski County High School, the Post 38 Twins, and Lindsey Wilson College, always looked forward to sharing his experience of baseball with his own son one day.
In 2013, Ricky Farmer got his chance when his then five-year-old son Chase Farmer started baseball tee-ball league. The following summer, the Farmer player-coach duo played in the Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken rookie coach's pitch league. And that point, Ricky, Chase and the entire Farmer family were hooked on the summer sport.
"Yeah, me and Chase have played a lot of baseball over the past eight years, but my entire family has been a huge part of this journey too," Ricky Farmer stated. "My wife Kellie has kept the scorebook for every league, Cruisers and all-star games we have competed in for last seven years. My daughter, Anna, worked the sound speaker and player introductions for us for years on the weekend tournaments. My whole family has sacrificed a lot of time and effort into baseball."
But the Farmer player-coach duo have had a tremendous success in their time on the Cal Ripken baseball diamonds. Playing for the Orioles, the Farmers were part of three straight league championships from 2014 to 2016, with a three year combined record of 35-3.
On two different Cal Ripken major league teams, the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers, the Farmers were part of two more championship teams with a two-year mark of 22-1.
The father coach and the son player have made quite an impact in the local youth league, but Ricky Farmer takes little credit in his son's or team's successes over the years.
"Chase has always loved the game of baseball, and is always eager to learn," Ricky Farmer stated of his 12-year-old son. "I don't remember ever saying 'no' to him when he has asked to get extra practice, to go to the field and hit or throw a bullpen or take infield reps."
"For years, I've watched Chase at home in our yard or living room - which sometimes led to multiple broken items - playing out these game situations in his mind," Ricky Farmer recalled. "I'll hear him talking to himself as he tosses a ball up to hit..... for hours, he'll just play. But in his mind, those are all pressure game situations. So when the time comes in an actual game, when the pressure mounts, he's already been there in his mind a hundred times before."
Despite being part of back-to-back Cal Ripken major league team championships, Chase Farmer has produced outstanding individual stats. This past season, Chase Farmer was among the tops in almost every hitting category with a .750 batting average, 1.850 slugging percentage, 8 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Last season, he had a .469 batting average, drove in 6 runs and scored 13 runs.
Chase Farmer recalled his one of his biggest clutch hits during his young career.
"Me and my dad have had a lot of good memories from the past years and I've really enjoyed a lot of them," Chase Farmer recalled. "But one is my favorites was last year on the Diamondbacks. It was the league championship game versus the Braves and I'm up to bat with a runner on third and second we are down by one run. I get up to the plate thinking about nothing other than hitting the ball. The pitch comes and I hit a line drive to center field, the two runs score, and I hit a walk-off triple. That moment for me was very enjoyable."
For Ricky Farmer, the alone times on the baseball field with his son are some of the best memories in his mind.
"I think every season holds a few special moments for us," Ricky Farmer recalled. "There are always going to be fond memories of his first home run, his first time pitching, and those league championships or tournament wins.
"Perhaps though when I look back, my favorite memories will be those quiet times just chatting between the two of us," a more reflective Ricky Farmer stated. "Over the last several years (as he has gotten older) before each season, tournament, and big game, he and I will grab a little time (typically after a practice when the park is empty and we are the only two people left on the field) and just sit on the field and talk. Those are special times for sure."
But being an athlete with your father as your coach can sometimes be a daunting task.
"Being a coach's kid can sometimes be unfair and carries a lot more pressure anyway, because for better or worse, those kids' game play are under a lot more scrutiny and judgement," Ricky Farmer stated. "I'm sure that he feels that I've been harder on him, and I wouldn't disagree. I've always tried to hold all of my players to a high level of play, respect and responsibility, but I do hold him to a higher standard. But he has been able to handle it well, and has succeeded at every level so far."
And while Chase Farmer admitted it was sometimes hard having your father as his coach, he said the advantages of having his dad as his coach far outweighed the negatives.
"The tough part of having my dad as a coach is that he is more strict on me," Chase Farmer admitted. "But I know I have a coach that enjoys being with the team. I know that I can count on him as a great coach and a great dad. Another advantage is extra practices at the cage and in the field."
Both Ricky and Chase Farmer will jokingly say they actually do have a life outside the baseball diamond. But it has been their life the baseball fields, and the countless games, that has made their lives and relationship even better.
"Coaching Chase has been one of the greatest joys of my life," Ricky Farmer said with a gleaming smile. "Watching him grow up each season through the lens of a coach has been really neat, and it has given me countless teaching moments for him. Baseball has provided me with a lot of opportunities over the years, including helping pay for my own college education, but the time I've been able to have with Chase has by far been the greatest gift."
"I've been able to coach and mentor a lot of kids on nearly 20 teams over the last 8 years, but Chase has been the only player that has been in every one of my line-ups," Ricky Farmer stated. "For eight years, we've been in the same dugout, the same uniform and have had the same goals in every single game during every season - be it local league play, Cruisers travel ball, or Lake Cumberland All-Stars. There are times now when I can simply look at him on the field after a play, and he'll give a quick nod back, knowing exactly what I am going to say, and that connection is really special. I'll forever be grateful."
Not only has Chase Farmer enjoyed having his dad as his coach all these years, but he admits he wouldn't be the player he is today without his father as his coach.
"It has been really fun and enjoyable every season he has been coaching," Chase Farmer stated. "Our time on the field has brought us even more closer getting better at the game every time we go to a game or practice. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the help of my dad."
With Chase Farmer's knowledge and skill as a young baseball player, there is little doubt he will move on to higher levels of baseball play throughout his life. And at some point, his longtime coach Ricky Farmer will move from the dugout to the bleachers.
"It will be a different feel, but I'm ready and preparing for that to come in the next few years," Chase Farmer said in a solemn voice. "I'll miss having him as a coach, but I'll love him in the stands as well."
But for Ricky Farmer spending his spring and summer days not coaching baseball - and his son - will be a tough transition for the local dentist.
"To be honest, I don't really like to the think about that, I get a bit emotional," Ricky Farmer stated. "I'll be around as long as I can, but at some point that day will come. When it does come, I want to be able to walk away and every player that I've coached (Chase included) know that I gave everything that I could to insure their success, on the field and for the rest of their lives."
But for now, Ricky Farmer and Chase Farmer will still be on the same team as a coach/player duo.
In fact, with the the Cal Ripken league concluding just last week, Chase Farmer will play up in age with the Somerset-Pulaski County Babe Ruth Baseball League next week.
And guess who his coach will be in his new league?
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
