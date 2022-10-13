LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A constant storyline surrounding Kenny Payne's first University of Louisville basketball team has been its lack of guards. Or at least the perception of a lack of proven, quality backcourt players on this level.
The lone Cardinal who fits that description is 6-foot-3 point guard El Ellis, who averaged 8.7 points per game last season while playing an average of 21 minutes per game. He shot 36 percent (41-114) from 3-point range and 39.7 overall.
The only other true guards on Louisville's roster are 6-4 freshman Fabio Basili and 6-3 sophomore Hercy Miller, a transfer from Tennessee State. Redshirt freshman Mike James (6-5), who was injured last season, is listed as a guard/forward, as is 6-5 Zen Payne, a graduate transfer from Kentucky.
So naturally, the question about the thin guard position came up Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff men's basketball media day at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, N.C. Asked by Eric Crawford of WDRB if he was growing weary of hearing about U of L's guard problems, Ellis responded:
"Yeah, I'm kind of getting tired of hearing that because we have everything in our locker room we need to be successful. You've heard Kenny talk about our team, you've heard him say each and every player on our team can handle the ball, each and every player on our team can make a pass, each and every player can come down and set up our offense and get us in our set. We're very versatile. It's really not about who's a PG, who's not a PG; everybody can do everything."
Payne has had little to say about the personnel on his team so far, but the few times he has addressed the subject he has praised Ellis and Basili, who averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds as a senior at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla.
"El Ellis has embraced Louisville basketball," Payne said at the Denny Crum Hall dedication ceremony. "Everybody has worked hard, but he has been a leader. He has pushed himself. I can't ask more of him than what he's done.
"Fabio will surprise people. He is a very talented player. When we signed him, I know there were people out there saying he's just a three star or two star. I don't know what that means, but I know that he can impact a game. I know that he brings a spirit and a love of basketball that's infectious and translates to winning. That's why I wanted him here."
Payne said at the ACC event that ideally he would have a few more guards, but he's pleased with the ones he has. He was also somewhat defensive, saying that his late hiring in March didn't leave him much time to hit the recruiting trail. He didn't say it, but there were also very few, if any, 4 or 5 star prospects left in the 2022-23 class.
"Some of this is the timing of when I took the job put me behind the eight ball," Payne said. "I didn't have the opportunity to go out and recruit during the normal recruiting cycle in the spring. So would I like to have great guards? Yes, I would. But I got the best I could get and I'm happy with those kids.
"Fabio for me is not a 3 star athlete. I don't care where he got ranked, he's not. When I evaluated him, when I talked to him, when I talked to people who played against him and with him, that's not what they said, that's not what my eyes saw. So I expect him to come up, I expect him to be a player who helps us win games.
"I really expect Hercy Miller to help me win games. I don't care what they say about walk on, not walk on. For me, you're a scholarship athlete. You have a scholarship. I don't have a walk on, every player on this team has a scholarship. That's for a reason, that means I believe in you, now go out and prove me right."
And if that happens, a lot of people will be proven wrong.
QUOTABLE--Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on the retirement of his friend, Mike Krzyzewski: "He's busy. He's gardening and stuff with his grandchildren. I said, 'when it snows out, what are you going to do?' But he'll be fine."
