A Hit to Remember

The last hit made by a Kentucky high school baseball player was over 10 months ago. And with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic wiping out the entire 2020 high school baseball season, it could be another 12 months before another high school player takes a swing at a baseball.
But the last hit made by a local high school baseball player was one Somerset High School senior Andrew Childers will never forget.
Down to their last out, and trailing 6-2, in the 2019 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at Kentucky Proud Park, the 12th Region champion Somerset High School Briar Jumpers were in desperate need of a miracle.
With Dakota Acey on first base and at the bottom of the batting order, Somerset coach Phil Grundy sent pinch-hitter Andrew Childers up to the plate. Childers, who had struggled at the plate for the past few weeks, was the Briar Jumpers' last and only hope.
"Pinch hitting in that situation was definitely nerve racking, and I wasn't expecting to play," Childers recalled. "I didn't even have time to get in a few practice swings before my at bat."
"Being a pinch hitter, the Tates Creek pitcher probably thought he could just throw the ball by me swinging," Childers admitted. "So I just waited for my pitch. The first two pitches were in the turf. I knew with a 2-0 count he would throw a strike, because he didn't want to walk me."
As expected, Childers got his pitch down the middle of the plate. Childers, a junior during the 2019 season, ripped the offering down the right field line for a double. With runners in scoring position now, Childers had did his part and kept the Briar Jumpers' hopes alive.
However, Somerset could not come up with the needed runs and suffered a State Tournament first-round loss, while Tates Creek marched on to the 2019 KHSAA State Championship title.
But that final Somerset base hit had a huge impact on Andrew Childers.
"My hit was very emotional for me," Childers admitted. "I had a rough season last year at the plate, and I didn't play much during our tournament run."
"I had talked to Coach Grundy about giving me an opportunity if it came to a point to where it could happen," Childers added. "I had been working hard in BP, doing the extra stuff to find my groove and I felt that I could make an impact. With two outs and the season on the line, Coach Grundy didn't have to put me in the game, but he did. I'm forever grateful for that moment. To be able to just get an at bat on Kentucky's field was just amazing, but to actually have a small part of that game and to try and change the momentum was definitely something incredible."
And while Childers' pinch hit didn't change the outcome of last year's state tournament baseball game, it did give the struggling baseball player a shot of confidence and a chance to redeem himself.
"The hit definitely boosted my confidence," Childers stated. "Truly the reason I wanted to get a hit so bad in that moment was because of seniors Alex Ham, Chance Stayton, and Gavin Stephens. I had grown up with those guys and in that moment I didn't want to let them down and I wasn't ready for our journey together to be over."
Andrew Childers final hit also fueled his passion and his excitement for the upcoming 2020 high school baseball season.
"That hit honestly got me so excited for baseball season just because of knowing what we had coming back," Childers explained. "We returned a lot of guys. That junior class is just incredible and it made me really excited to be a part of the team this year."
As the lone senior on the 2020 Somerset High School baseball roster, Childers' excitement soon gave way to disappointment as the hopes of playing in his senior season has now been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"This has definitely been a tough month," Childers lamented. "I've played baseball since I was four years old and to not get to play in my final season is very difficult for me to comprehend. I'm very optimistic that we will have some sort of season. I'm hoping and praying we do. For school, it's even tougher because all my classmates and friends have been so good to me over the years. They accepted me when I got held back in the seventh grade and welcomed me like I had been with them forever, and to not get that little time left with them really hurts."
Hurting even more for Childers is Somerset High School veteran baseball coach Phil Grundy.
"It's been a surreal time for everyone, and sports should be one of the last things we are worried about as we all see how dramatically our country has changed in just a short period of time," Grundy stated. "But for so many seniors missing their last year in baseball, softball, track or tennis just adds an extra level of sadness. Our lone Jumper baseball senior this year is our team captain Andrew Childers and I know how excited he is to help his teammates defend the Region Championship in 2020."
"I feel like Andrew, and all his teammates, were as ready as ever for Opening Day," Grundy stated. "I loved watching Andrew step up to the plate last year and rip that double in the State Tournament loss to Tates Creek. End of seasons are hard for every senior, but to have the likelihood of your senior year ending in March due to a national health crisis was unimaginable to all of us. I pray, as most everyone else does across the world, that this pandemic ends and we can all get back to some normalcy in life. We as adults all want to get back to our actual jobs and continue to support our families, but for so many of these young men and women sports are a huge part of their lives and all have put in the time and effort to put themselves in a situation to be able to finish their senior years on a high note."
With no future plans to continue his baseball career at the college level, Andrew Childers wanted just one more season of baseball.
Andrew Childers wanted to stand on the freshly-cut grass of Charlie Taylor Field just one more time.
Andrew Childers wanted to walk up to home plate with the game on the line just one more time.
"Baseball has been a huge part of my life," Childers stated. "Growing up, it's all I wanted to do."
With the baseball season on hold for an indefinite amount of time, past memories are all Andrew Childers has left to hold onto.
"I fell in love with watching the Braves' Chipper Jones on TV with my great grandmother and after the games I would go outside, find a rock, a stick, try to mock his batting stance, and hit the rocks over her house," Childers said. "It's always been a huge part of me. To be able to play with great guys over the years and great teams is a true blessing in itself."
"To win a state title in middle school with Trae Harmon, Kross Grundy, and that group was so fun," Childers stated. "My freshman year getting to play with my brother Logan Gadberry and his senior class was a fun year for me just because of how good those guys were outside of baseball. At that time, I was just coming off a right labrum surgery in my shoulder that took me out all my freshman year and those guys definitely made it fun to go to practice, play games, and watch. Without that group, I don't know if I would have really been able to enjoy the season like I did."
"I'd say the most memorable moments for me besides the region championship run was getting to play with my cousin Dylan Burton, and being able to watch him grow as a person as well as a great athlete in both baseball and basketball," Childers added. "Playing with him is definitely the highlight of my athletic career for sure."
Always the optimist, Phil Grundy is hopeful Andrew Childers will get to play in his final season of baseball.
"It is my sincere hope and prayer that we all get to see Andrew Childers in a Somerset High School baseball jersey again in the near future," Grundy said.
But Andrew Childers is now looking to his future, which doesn't include baseball for the first time in his life.
"My future plans are to go to Trevecca Nazarene University and I will not be playing baseball," Childers said. "I'm super excited for what the future holds for me down there and to be able to come back to watch Somerset baseball teams dominate even more is very exciting. Somerset will always have a special place in my heart and I'm very grateful for the journey I had. It definitely wasn't the way I planned it going, which makes it even more special."
