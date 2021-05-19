A Lifetime at the Net: After 19 years, Teresa and Steve Combs retire from coaching volleyball at Pulaski County High School

For the first time in almost the existence of the program, Teresa and Steve Combs will not be on the volleyball sidelines at Pulaski County High School. After 19 years as the Lady Maroons head volleyball coach, Teresa Combs recently announced her retirement from the program.
For nearly 20 years, the husband-wife coaching duo single-handedly transformed the Lady Maroons' volleyball team from a start-up program to a 12th Region powerhouse.
The Pulaski County High School program started in 1999 under coach Trisha Cain McLin, and Teresa Combs severed as a Lady Maroons' assistant coach for two seasons before taking over as the head coach in 2002 – with her husband Steve Combs serving as her assistant.
During their 19-year coaching journey, the Combs coaching duo amassed 443 wins, 11 district championships and nine 12th Region Tournament championship game appearances.
Teresa Combs retires as one of the most successful coaches in the rich history of Pulaski County High School athletics. Combs' 443 career volleyball wins rivals Dave Fraley's 440 boys basketball wins at PCHS and Larry Hurt's 407 wins with the Lady Maroons' basketball program.
However, Teresa and Steve Combs coaching expertise was not limited to just high school volleyball. The Combs duo started the Northern Middle School volleyball program in 2003 and coached there for 12 years. Also, they served as assistant girls basketball coaches for 10 years – from 2008 to 2017 – under now PCHS athletic director Brian Miller and their daughter Tarrah Combs Muntz.
"During that time period, we were coaching high school volleyball in the summer and fall, basketball in the winter and summer, and middle school volleyball in the spring," Steve Combs laughed. "We literally lived in the gym during that time."
But for Teresa Combs, all the long hours in the Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School gyms was well worth it.
"The relationships with the players and their families has been a blessing in our lives," Teresa Combs reflected. "We have promoted a family environment and there is nothing better than to get the text that one of your former players is getting married, having a baby, celebrating a milestone, or needs to talk."
"I am going to miss the camaraderie between fellow coaches that we watched as players grow to become coaches themselves, and with the officials that we share a mutual respect and love for the sport of volleyball," Teresa Combs stated. "That is what makes it the toughest to step away. My grandkids cried when we told them we were retiring because of their love of being in the gym and the culture that has been created and maintained all these years. I am going to miss watching the development of players and pushing them to step outside of themselves for the betterment of the team, while exceeding their own expectations individually."
And while teaching volleyball fundamentals was always one of Teresa Combs' top priorities, helping mold young girls into strong women was perhaps her highest priority.
"I am hopeful my athletes will take away something from volleyball that will help them through tough times in their lives," Teresa Combs said. "I want them to know that they are strong young women, who can persevere and succeed even when it is hard. Our relationships are lifelong."
Despite the long hours and nearly 20 years coaching at the high school level, stepping away was not an easy decision for the couple.
"I can’t quite sum up all the emotions that led up to our decision to retire," Teresa Combs stated. "I tear up every time I talk about it, not because I think it’s not the right decision, but because I don’t want the returning players to feel like we are abandoning them. I want them to know that we feel we are leaving our program in great shape, we have fantastic numbers, great kids with great attitudes and work ethic and a passion to continue the legacy of Pulaski County volleyball."
"It's hard to let go of the reins and allow the program to take its next step forward without some emotion," Teresa Combs continued. "I am excited for the future of this program and I am eager to be that cheerleader on the sideline."
The human relationships formed with former players, family members, other coaches and officials have been a huge part of Teresa Combs' life. But an inanimate large building has also played a big part in her journey from a young teenager to an adult.
"I have been in this gym as a student, student athlete, spectator or coach since 1979," Teresa Combs remarked. "I know the sounds when its total darkness in here, and the smell and the pride I feel every time I come into this place."
With their Pulaski County High School volleyball coaching days over with, the Combs couple announced they would now be taking over other coaching duties for their grandkids – Eli, Ella Kate, Emery and Everly.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
