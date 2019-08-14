A Man for every Position

Xavier Streeter stepped up and made some big plays last season, and that is looking to be the case once again in 2019.
After limited varsity playing time as a freshman and a sophomore, Streeter stepped onto the varsity scene in a big way last fall. As he heads into his senior season at Southwestern High School, Streeter is going to do whatever it takes to lead his team to a regional title.
In each of his three seasons as a member of the Warrior football team, Southwestern has come up short in the Class 5A Region 4 Championship game, finishing as region runner-up on all three occasions. The Southwestern senior wants to go out on top, and that's with the school's first regional championship trophy since 2011.
"We are a hungry group, so we are going to do what it takes to get that championship," told Streeter. "It would mean everything, and that's what we are going to do."
Last fall, Streeter hauled in eight receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown at the wide receiver position. Along with playing wideout, Streeter also took some snaps at quarterback and in the backfield at running back.
On the defensive side of the ball, No. 7 racked up 37 tackles on the year. Streeter also led the team in interceptions with four picks.
Heading into the 2019 high school football season, Streeter finds himself playing in several spots, including quarterback. With the loss of Drew Sawyers due to graduation, Streeter has been sharing the quarterback reps with two other players over the course of the offseason.
Streeter has seen very little varsity action at the quarterback spot, meaning this offseason has been a bit of a learning curve for the Southwestern wideout. With that being said, the senior can use his expertise at the wide receiver spot to help him when he's under center at quarterback.
"As a receiver, I know where I want the ball on certain routes, so when I play quarterback, I try to put the ball in my playmaker's hands," Streeter explained.
Jason Foley, who is set to embark on his inaugural season as the head coach of the Warriors, is excited about Streeter's upcoming season, both on offense and defense.
"Xavier is a tremendous athlete on both sides of the ball," Foley said. "He can do a lot of things for us. "Offensively, he's a playmaker. He can go up and make plays as a wide receiver, but he's also getting in a few quarterback reps, as well."
"Obviously, everyone knows what he is capable of in the secondary - he's great at reading offenses and making plays on both sides of the ball," continued Foley. "He gets a lot of interceptions, but he will also come up and hit you. He's very strong, and he can play multiple spots in the secondary."
One thing is for sure in 2019, and that is that Streeter will do everything in his power to help lead his team to a regional championship.
