A Season Missed

The announcement by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to cancel all spring sports for the 2020 season was a tough blow to all the athletes in the state of Kentucky. And it especially hit hard for several of the prep athletes in the local area.
Somerset High School junior baseball standout Kade Grundy was disappointed for the season cancellation, not so much for himself as he was for his senior teammate - Andrew Childers.
"I just feel bad for the seniors, and we knew coming into this season we had a very good chance at the region," Kade Grundy stated. "I was hoping to send our senior - Andrew Childers - out on top, but unfortunately we will not get the opportunity."
Grundy's father, and coach, Phil Grundy was heartbroken by the news of the spring sports season cancellation.
"For us that love sports and it's part of our daily routine that we look forward to it's just heartbreaking," Coach Grundy stated. "Now, I'm just hopeful that all our area kids get an opportunity to play summer baseball, just to catch up on the reps they have missed."
"Several local kids that are right on the line of receiving scholarships needed this year to showcase what they worked so hard on last summer and during the off-season,' Coach Grundy said. "It's a sad situation for all involved. But safety is always our number one priority and if the state thinks that this is what we need to do to move past the pandemic then we accept it and start looking for the positives. We've got a huge and talented class coming back in 2021 so we will be ready to defend this 19 region title in 2021."
Somerset High School sophomore softball player Jasmine Peavey said she was thankful she has two more years ahead of her, but she will miss not being with her teammates and coaches this spring.
"Even though it was expected, I still hate it," Peavey stated. "I hate missing out on my sophomore season, forward to my final two years at SHS. I miss the coaches and my teammates. I am looking forward to travel ball this summer and will be prepared to hit the high school field next year."
Pulaski County High School junior tennis player Emma Calfee had a breakout year on the high school tennis courts last spring with a region runner-up title and state tournament appearance. Calfee was heartbroken for the spring season cancellation for all the senior athletes.
"Overall I am disappointed and heartbroken," Calfee stated. "Not just for myself, but for the senior athletes as well. A lot of them were really counting on their senior year to get a college scholarship, but now that opportunity is shot."
"My junior year was the year that I was going to try and get recruited, but I never even got to play my first match," Calfee stated. "I hope to have my senior season, in order to play for the ones that couldn't. Through it all, I will trust God."
Somerset High School junior Kendall Burgess went down in history as one of the greatest Briar Jumper track athlete, last season, after winning two state titles, two state runner-up finishes, and helping her Lady Jumpers' team finish as Class A State runner-ups. Burgess followed that up with two indoor state titles early this year.
Burgess was a heavy favorite to win both the long jump and triple jump state titles this spring, and she was hoping to maybe get a couple more state crowns in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
"Even though I expected it to happen, it's still disappointing," Burgess stated. "I was optimistic about the outdoor season since I had done well in indoor. Also, we had a shot at a girls team state title this year."
"But this isn't going to be a setback," Burgess stated. "It's in God's hands, so I'm just going to stay focused on training for next year. I'm sad for the seniors in all sports who don't get to have their season."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
