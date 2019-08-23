A strong defense, new QB will pace Pulaski County

The 2019 Pulaski County High School football team returns to the gridiron with a lot of experience, but they still have a few holes to fill in certain key positions. Much like last year, the Maroons may sputter a little bit coming out of the blocks. But once the autumn weather cools down, you can expect the Maroons' play to heat up.
The Maroons lost two of their first three games last season, and then reeled off 10 straight wins all the way to the Class 5A state semifinal championship game.
Maybe the biggest hole to fill will be the shoes of their all-state, record-breaking gunslinging QB Wiley Cain, who graduated last spring.
For nearly 20 years, the Pulaski County High School football program has been blessed with great quarterbacks, dating back to the three-time all-stater Cole Draughn near the start of the 21st century. For the Maroons’ football program, a next chapter of great quarterbacks will come in the form of sophomore signal-caller Drew Polston.
“We have had almost 20 years of really nice quarterback play, and we feel like Drew Polston fits into that category,” Pulaski County football coach Johnny Hines vaunted. “I don’t want to put a lot of pressure on him because he is a young player and still learning a lot, but he has got all the tools that we look for in the quarterback position. He has got all the intangibles and the tangibles. He has the opportunity to be every bit a s good as all those other guys I just mentioned.”
Polston's main target will most likely be to Eastern Kentucky University commit senior receiver Jake Sloan, who has a chance to be as high as number two on all the Kentucky High School receiving lists at the end of the season. Sloan led the state in receptions and yards last season.
"Jake Sloan had had a fantastic carer here at Pulaski already, with a season to go," sated Hines, as he heads into his 21st season as the Maroons' head coach. "Jake earned a starting position as a freshman and was on the opposite side of the field of Jake Johnson. The two 'Jakes' were absolutely spectacular for those two years and it was a plus for Jake Sloan to learn from Jake Johnson, as a younger player. And now, Jake Sloan has become the experienced veteran."
Grant Oakes is a senior tight end that returns for the Maroons. Oakes is an outstanding receiver, has big great hands and I can really get down the field. Another receiver is Jake Shepherd from last year, and he has been moved him to free safety. But you will still see Shepherd at that X receiver some.
Over the past two seasons, Pulaski County High School running back Tristan Cox has been the Maroons’ leading offensive scorer. But now the multi-talented junior will be concentrating more on the defensive side of the ball instead of scoring touchdowns on the offensive unit.
Last season as a sophomore running back, Cox scored 132 points on 19 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores - which was almost double the scoring production of any of his other Maroons teammates. Cox also led the Maroons in scoring his freshman year with 66 points.
But last season, Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines - and his staff - moved Cox to the defensive linebacker position, where he thrived as well. Cox was Pulaski County’s second leading tackler with 106 takedowns.
“We moved Tristan Cox to linebacker last year for the first time,” Hines stated. “He played some linebacker when he was in middle school and younger, but he has been a running back all the way through his early career as a young player. He is a very good running back as well, and we had to utilize him there even though his best position, and down the road at the college level, is at the linebacker position.”
Pulaski County is not set on any one running back at this point, but they are looking to find that go to back as the season progresses. Hines explained that they can funnel a variety of players at the running back position. The Maroons are looking for another 1,000-yard rusher, which they haven't had since Caleb Cox in 2013.
Trey Price is a very talented sophomore running back, and junior Tristan Cox will see some action at the running back position. Senior Evan Mercer will see some running back action. Kaleb Adams is an outstanding slot receiver who can be used at running back. Also, junior Evan Cherry might carry the ball some. Cainan Daniels is listed as a utility guy that can play wide receiver, running back, play in the slot and even quarterback. Young players like sophomore Braden Gipson will see action in the offense set, as well.
"We have a lot of options on offense, and as we get into we get into the early part of the season it is going to be interesting to see who really steps up to be a weapon," Hines stated. "We know Jake Sloan is going to be an offensive weapon, but who else is going to step up to be consistent offensive weapons, and that is going to be interesting to see how that plays out."
The offensive line is huge in any offensive game plan, and the Maroons have a good O-line with four starters returning. Ethan Fuentes starts at right tackle for the third straight year, Michael Hines will be at a guard, Dylan Hughes will be at guard, and Paul Judd has been moved out from center to tackle. The center position is up for grabs between Jaxson Whitaker, Declan Hays, Conner Lanter.
"Our offensive line has a chance to be really good and we need them to be good, " Hines stated. "Last year they did a good job in pass protection, so we were to throw the ball a lot. We ned to continue that, but we need to run the ball better. Our offensive line men have to a better job of run blocking, and we need someone to step to be out running back guy."
"We got nine starters back on defense and that is a plus," Hines said with a smile. "We got a lot of seniors and a lot of guys that have played before. Lot of these guys have started since they were sophomores. That should cut down on mistakes and we should have some great leadership."
Pulaski County's defense starters with senior all-stater Konner Hargis, who has a chance of being the Maroons' all-time tackler.
"Hargis started as a freshman, started every single game, and has never missed a game in his career," Hines vaunted. "He is a tough hard-nose tough kid, and a great tackler.He could break Rickey Maxey's all-time tackle record."
Sophomore Layton Abbott is a very reckless player who will get a lot of defensive reps at inside linebacker. Outside linebackers will be senior Chase Parmelee, who played at that position since his freshman year, and Evan Mercer, who is a two-year starter. Caden Dobbs, and Zack Huff will also see action at the linebacker positions.
The Pulaski County defensive line will be anchored by Devin Tolson, Jordan Lanter, and Ryun Dye. Sophomore Aiden Wesley will play on the line.
"We got a lot of sophomores who can play on the defensive line and we got a new defensive coach in Bill Sharp, who coached at Russell County for may years, "Hines stated. "He is doing a great job with that group and he has got his hands full to develop those young players. We got a solid three with Tolson, Lanter and Dye but our depth will come from that big group of sophomores."
Last year's young defensive secondary has now mature a little bit this season.
"Last year we had one senior in the secondary, and it was 'pick a freshman," Hines laughed. "This year we got guys like Evan Cherry, Kaleb Adams, Jake Shepherd, Jericho Dixon, and Ethan Mills. They are all still young, but now got some varsity experience."
Braden Gipson and Cody Nichols will also see some time in the defensive secondary.
"Again, we really have a lot of potential to be a very good defensive unit, it will just be a matter time if we can be that or not.
"Right now our defense is way ahead of our offense," Hines explained. "We have six of seven kids in the front seven of our defense who played all last year in those positions, and that should be a strength. We got to be a solid defensive team, especially early in the season, and keep teams from scoring a lot of points. We need to force turnovers, get good field position, so we can set that young quarterback to have some success."
Pulaski County kicker Jaxson McAlpin is back and is automatic on extra points and short field goals, although Hines usually goes for it in fourth-down situations. The Maroons punter Jake Shepherd is back, and averaged about 37 years per punt last season.
"We got several guys that can long snap like Evan Mercer, Dylan Hughes, Paul Judd, and even Tristan Cox," Hines stated. "The rest of special team cover unit is just putting guys out there who can run down the field and make a tackle, and we got a lot to pick from.Our return team is a lot like our offense in the fact that we need a guy to step up and be the return guy."
"The kicking game is huge for us because we want to win field position. When we put a kicker on the field we want to put points on the board, we got to cover well on our kick-offs and punts, and put the other teams in the long yardage situations and make them drive against our defensive unit. We are hoping that our defense can set our offensive up, and put them in good positions to score."
And while Pulaski County has 10 games on their regular season schedule, the one game that usually means the most is against cross-town rivals Southwestern. The regular season game with the Warriors is usually for the district title, and the two local county schools have played again for the region crown in three of the last five years.
"This is a great town for football," Hines exclaimed. "Pulaski and Southwestern have been battling for (district and region) titles every year. That says a lot about the type of kids growing up in this community and playing in our youth league."
"When we are playing Southwestern for a title, I think it is a thrill for everybody involved," Hines stated. "Our kids would rather beat Southwestern than eat, and I am sure it is the same way for the Southwestern kids. When we won our state championship in 2014, our biggest win that season was beating Southwestern - not the state championship game."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
