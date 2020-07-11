A Team of their Own  

BURNSIDE - All over the world, millions of young boys have been enjoying in the game of baseball in Little League competition.
In Burnside, Ky., a group of 10 girls have crossed the barrier to compete in a boys youth baseball league as an all-girls team. The Wayne's Auto Repair Reds, in the Burnside 9-12 Little League, have been turning some heads with their pigtails and ponytails on the grassy baseball field of Cole Park.
"We had been looking for a way to get softball back into Burnside Little League, because we had not had it for several years," Reds coach Daryl Kegley stated. "We decided to take this group and started them out with baseball and teach them the fundamentals, and hopefully transition them into softball to build to a softball program for the future."
The local girls were originally slated to compete in the Burnside Softball Little League, but COVID-19 altered the little league season and the number of girls for the league dwindled down to just 10.
“We intended to have a softball program this spring but the COVID-19 kind of dwindled our numbers and we were left with these 10 girls,” Kegley stated. “Originally our schedule was going to be half baseball and half softball, but everything changed and now we are doing strictly baseball.”
Breanna Chriswell, Brynn Troxell, Kelsey Silvers, Sadie Martin, Keyanna Silvers, Riley Beshears, Lindsey Burks, Destiny Lowrey, Bailey Burks and Railey Housley signed up to play in the 2020 Burnside Baseball Little League.
Instead of spreading the 10 girls amongst the different teams in the Burnside Little League, Kegley thought it would be interesting to field an all-girls baseball team. The girls were equally keen to be part of an all-girls baseball squad.
“They are all so proud to be playing in an all-boys baseball league,” Kegley said. “We have had the opportunity to add some boys to our team, and I have left that decision up to the girls. But they are contend with their all-girls team, and they don’t want to add boys to the roster.”
While some of the 10 girls had played either baseball or softball, the rest have learned the game this summer.
“Out of my 10 girls, two or three have played organized softball or baseball at some level, and the rest are brand new to the sport,” Kegley explained. “It is sort of like working with a coach’s pitch team and working them up to the higher levels. We make some very rookie mistakes, so we are learning as we go.”
One of Kegley’s more experienced players is Bryn Troxell, who is their top pitcher and utility infielder.
“I grew up playing baseball and I like it better than softball, and it is a whole lot more fun,” Troxell stated. “We definitely play harder to compete and try to beat the boys teams. We want to be competitive with them.”
Kegley does not only rely on Troxell’s talent on the playing field, but he uses her as player coach to the newer girls on the team.
“I have played baseball a little bit so I try my best to help out some of the other girls,” Troxell said. “Some of them are new to the game. We had to teach them their stance and how to make a good cut at the baseball. We had to teach them how to play their defensive positions and to get ready to field the ball.”
The all-girls Reds’ baseball skills have been rapidly improving with each game played this summer. And that includes their ‘trash talking’.
“It is funny to watch some of the boys ‘trash talk’ the girls before the games, but I have a few girls on the team with some attitudes that is more than happy to give it right back to the boys," Kegley laughed.
Once girls softball opens back up, these 10 girls will definitely be at the top of the league. But for right now, these 10 girls are happy to be playing in the all-boys baseball league.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
