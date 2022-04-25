Abbee Coomer is top sprinter at Lake Cumberland Classic

Pulaski County High School sophomore Abbee Coomer dominated the two sprint events in the 45th running of the Joan Spurlock Lake Cumberland Classic track meet on Saturday at Somerset's Joan Spurlock Track Complex.
Coomer won the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.81, and won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.40. Coomer was also on the Lady Maroons' winning 400-meter relay team.
Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff won the 800-meter dash in a time of 2:26.1. Cundiff placed fourth in the 400 meters at 63.1.
Southwestern junior Preston Frost won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.41, and placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.30.
Somerset's Grace Burgess placed second in the triple jump with a best of 33'05", and placed fourth in the long jump at 15'02".
Pulaski County's Lexi Lawless placed second in the shot put at 32'03", and she was runner-up in the discus at 104'01".
Bluegrass United's Chloe West placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:37.2.
Southwestern's Caleb Perrin placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.1, and placed third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:48.1.
Somerset's Lucy McArthur placed second in the pole vault with a best of 7'06".
Southwestern's Kate Golden placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:44.8.
Pulaski County's T.J. Colyer placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.61. Colyer placed third in the long jump at 19'09" and placed fifth in the high jump.
Southwestern's Zabrey Bortz placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:52.5.
Pulaski County's Cade Sullivan placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.43.
Southwestern's Bekah Clark placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.91.
Pulaski County's Maggie Bertram placed third in the 1600-meter run with a clocking of 5:43.3.
Southwestern's Madeline Peterson placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:44.8.
Pulaski County's Tyler Wilkinson placed third in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.91, and placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at 45.95.
Southwestern's Jadyn Campbell placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.24.
Wayne County's Wesley Cares placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.15.
Pulaski County's Kenzie Cupp placed fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 31'07.25".
Wayne County's Emily Shearer placed fifth in the 3200-meter run.
Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Aubrey Richardson, Emma Coomer, and Kenzie Cupp won the race with a time 52.18.
Pulaski County's girls 800-meter relay team of Abbee Coomer, Simi McAlpin, Emma Coomer, and Aubrey Richardson placed second with a time of 1:51.9.
Southwestern's girls 800-meter relay team of Ansley Mounce, Jadyn Campbell, Kathryn Carrington, and Bekah Clark placed third with a time of 1:56.6.
Southwestern's girls 3200-meter relay team of Bekah Clark, Kathryn Carrington, Jadyn Campbell, and Kate Golden placed third with a time of 4:45.0.
In the girls team standings, Pulaski County finished runner-up with 91.5 points, Southwestern placed seventh with 47 points, and Somerset placed ninth with 30.5 points. In the boys team standings, Pulaski County placed third with 65 points, and Southwestern placed sixth with 50 points.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.