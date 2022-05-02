Abby Whitescarver named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School Abby Whitescarver became the program's first player to hit an 'out-of-the-park home run in the Lady Cougars' win over Wayne County. For the week, Whitescarver had 10 hits, scored seven runs, and drove in four runs in three games.

