Adair County blisters nets in win at Southwestern

The Southwestern Warriors were seeking their second win in a row and their fifth win of the season on Monday night against visiting Adair County, but the Indians had other plans.
Simply put, the Warriors defensive effort was downright 'offensive' at various points throughout the contest, and it cost Southwestern.
Adair County shot 57 percent from the field for the game, which included nine made three-point baskets in the first half alone.
That would be it from behind the arc for the Indians for the game, but this was a contest that was very -- make that very, very physical indeed -- from the outset.
The two clubs combined for a total of 38 fouls, with Adair County connecting on 28-36 attempts from the charity stripe. With the Indians shooting over 50 percent from the floor for the game, making 28 free throws along the way, and getting a game-high 29 points from Connor Loy, win number five would not come on this particular evening for the Warriors, as Adair County escaped The Wigwam with an 85-71 win.
"It all comes down to our defense, because it's not where it needs to be," lamented Southwestern head coach Jeron Dunbar, after his club fell to 4-20 on the season with the loss.
"It's something that we work on every day at practice, but we're still struggling with it right now," added the Warrior coach. "At this point in the year, we should be better. I will promise you we're going to be back in the lab and working on it."
Adair County took control of things almost from the outset, behind the red-hot shooting from behind the three-point arc, especially coming from Loy.
The Indians' guard hit five three pointers in the opening half of play, scoring 17 of his 29 points in the first half, helping Adair County race out to a 46-28 halftime lead over Southwestern.
Not be outdone, the Warriors' Eli Meece got red-hot from behind the arc in the third period, hitting four of his team-high five treys in the third quarter, enabling Southwestern to get the deficit down to a baker's dozen, at 67-54 headed into the fourth quarter of play.
However, the Indians were already shooting the double bonus late in the third stanza, and Southwestern would never really threaten again, thanks to Adair County's 19 makes from the charity stripe in the second half of play.
"There's some things we've definitely got to get figured out, and we're right now close to tournament time," Dunbar pointed out. "There's not as much consistency as there needs to be, and we've just got to find more of that. Believe me, we're not going to be giving up. We're going to be battling every day, and we're going to be working every single day, and we're going to be working to correct the mistakes that we are making."
Connor Hudson led the Warriors in the loss by scoring 27 points by coming off the Southwestern bench, while Meece joined him in double figures with 17 points, and Andrew Jones had 15 points.
Adair County -- besides the 29 points from Loy -- got 26 points from Luke Janes, and 12 points from Lucas Pooler.
Southwestern will attempt to get back off the mat on Tuesday night, as the Warriors will be back at The Wigwam to host the Russell County Lakers.
