Addi Bowling joins the 1,000-point club

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Somerset High School senior Addi Bowling (right) was awarded her career 1,000-point basketball by Lady Jumpers girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. Bowling was awarded her career milestone on Tuesday prior to the Lady Jumpers' home game against Russell County High School. Bowling, who has been the Lady Jumpers' starting point guard for the past six years, scored her career 1,000th point on Tuesday, Jan. 26, against Wayne County High School.