Addison Cunnagin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School junior Addison Cunnagin has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In wins against Rockcastle County and Wayne County last week, Cunnagin scored a combined 64 kills.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

