Addison Cunnagin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School sophomore Addison Cunnagin had a match-high 36 kills in the Lady Cougars' win over Somerset High School on Friday. Also, Cunnagin had two blocks and two aces.

