Addison Cunnagin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School sophomore Addison Cunnagin had a match-high 36 kills in the Lady Cougars’ win over Somerset High School on Friday. Also, Cunnagin had two blocks and two aces.
Betty Jo Young, 80 of Somerset, passed from this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky. She was born on May 6, 1941 in Columbia, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jack and Ruth VanHoy Young. Betty graduated from Lindsey Wilson College with an Associate …
Lando Adams, 80, Somerset passed away Monday September 27, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
