Somerset Christian junior Addison Cunnagin has been named the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association's 12th Region Player of the Year. Despite missing the final few weeks of the season due to injury, Cunnagin had great numbers for the Lady Cougars.
For the season, Cunnagin had 498 kills in 26 games played, while also tallying 16 blocks, 255 digs, and 31 service aces. She was also among the leaders state-wide in kills per game before her injury. Congratulations to her for the award and huge honor!
