Addison Cunnagin
Somerset Christian junior Addison Cunnagin has been named the Commonwealth Journal volleyball Player of the Year for the 2022 season. In an outstanding junior season, Cunnagin had 498 kills, the most in the county, along with 16 blocks, 255 digs, and 31 aces, and despite an injury forcing her out the final few weeks of the regular season, she was also named the KVCA 12th Region Player of the Year. Cunnagin would also lead the state in terms of kills per game. The Cougars would advance to their first-ever 12th Region Tournament appearance.
Olivia Atwood
Freshman Olivia Atwood makes her first All-County Team after leading the local area in assists with 883, good enough to rank her 14th in state in terms of assists per game. Atwood also had 21 blocks, 215 digs, and 42 aces.
Sophia Barnett
The final member of the team from the Cougars is freshman Sophia Barnett, making her second All-County Team. Barnett had the second-most kills on the team with 163 and also had 10 blocks, 254 digs, and the most aces on the team with 75.
Areli Vela-Alvarez
Representing Somerset High School is senior Areli Vela-Alvarez, who makes her second straight All-County Team. In her final varsity season, Vela-Alvarez had 286 kills to lead the Jumpers, 305 digs, and 33 aces.
Emily Ford
Also representing the Jumpers for the second straight year is junior Emily Ford. Ford had 196 kills, 11 blocks, 493 assists, which is third-most in our local area, 271 digs, and 78 aces.
Serenity Haynes
Sophomore Serenity Haynes makes the All-County Team after collecting 108 kills, seven blocks, 164 assists, 248 digs, and 24 aces.
Maggie Holt
Pulaski County High School’s first representative is junior Maggie Holt, who makes the team for the second year in a row. In helping to lead the Maroons to their first trip to the 12th Region tournament since 2019, Holt led the team in kills with 366, which was second-most in the local area, and also had 23 blocks, 378 digs, and 50 aces.
Calli Eastham
Also representing the Maroons for the second-straight year is senior Calli Eastham. Eastham was second on the team in kills with 211 and was also the leading blocker in the county with 57.
Ellen Cherry
Senior Ellen Cherry also makes the team for the second consecutive year after being one of the top LIBEROs in the county. Cherry would have 78 assists, the most digs in the area with 542, and 47 aces.
Halle Norvell
Representing the Southwestern Warriors is sophomore Halle Norvell, who makes her second straight All-County Team and contributed for the Warriors in multiple categories on the way to another 12th Region Final appearance. She had 219 kills, 39 blocks, led the team with 872 assists, which was also second-most in the area and ranked her 27th in the state in assists per game, 236 digs, and 84 aces.
Kaylee Young
The second member of the team from Southwestern is senior Kaylee Young. In her first season playing varsity volleyball, Young led the team in kills with 236, while also having eight blocks, 258 digs, and 44 aces.
Kylee Tucker
Senior Kylee Tucker, last year’s Player of the Year, also makes the team this season. Tucker had 191 kills and led the team in blocks with 54, which was also the second-most in the area.
Kamryn Young
The final member of the Warriors on the All-County Team is senior Kamryn Young. She was a force at LIBERO for Southwestern this season, having 487 digs, 87 assists, and 85 aces. She was had the second-most assists and aces in the local area.
Honorable Mention
Somerset Christian: Juniors Lydia Fisher and Olivia Murrer
Pulaski County: Seniors Seanna Mullins and Abigail Clevenger
Somerset: Senior Lain Prather and sophomore Ella Lancaster
Southwestern: Junior Payton Acey and sophomore Chloe Mabe
