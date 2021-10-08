Admirals hold off Somerset

After falling behind early 21-0, the Somerset High School football team pulled within a score at 21-14 by halftime. However, the visiting Admirals of Danville scored three touchdowns in the second half to down the Briar Jumpers 41-21 at William Clark Field on Friday.
Early in the game, Somerset fumbled near their own end zone. Then, Danville's Demauriah Brown ran in the end zone for a one-yard score. On the Jumpers' next offensive possession, Admirals' Cordyn Crawford returned an interception for 73 yards to put Danville up 14-0.
Early in the second quarter, Danville went up 21-0 after Brady Morse completed a 21-yard TD pass to Crawford.
But before the half ended, the Briar Jumpers rallied to score back-to-back touchdowns to get themselves back in the contest. With 6:43 left in the half, sophomore Guy Bailey scored on a 54-yard TD run. Then with 1:07 left in the first half, freshman quarterback Josh Bruner hit junior Josh Gross for a 15-yard TD pass.
Neither team could move the ball offensively in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Danville's Keelan Story ran the ball into the end zone from 31 yards out to put the Ads up 28-14.
On the Briar Jumpers' next offensive possession, a mishandled punt gave the Admirals a short field. Danville took advantage of the Somerset error and scored on a Demauriah Brown 28-yard touchdown run to go up 35-14.
Somerset tried to make a 'little-too-late' rally when Bruner threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior Hayden Dick. But with 1:25 left in the game, Danville's Demauriah Brown scored his third touchdown of the game on a 30-yard run.
For the game, Somerset actually had 241 yards to Danville's 232 yards. However, Somerset made a few errors that the Admirals took advantage of.
For Somerset, Guy Bailey rushed for 90 yards with a touchdown. Cayden Cimala caught five passes for 51 yards, while Josh Gross caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Josh Bruner completed 15 passes and had two touchdown passes.
For Danville, Demauriah Brown rushed for 114 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Somerset (1-7, 0-1) will travel to Lexington Christian next week, looking for their first district win and their first non-COVID victory of the season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
