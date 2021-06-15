STANTON, Ky. (AP) — A little league baseball championship game in eastern Kentucky came to an abrupt end when a group of adults got into an altercation on the field.
The Stanton Police Department and the city's Parks and Recreation Department are investigating Monday's incident, officials said.
Video of the incident shared to Facebook shows more than a dozen adults on the field and some can be heard shouting obscenities, news outlets reported.
Stanton Police Sgt. Ian Morton told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Tuesday that police are trying to determine what led to the events and whether charges should be filed.
“We’re going to speak to everybody that we can, and if the (Powell) county attorney recommends charges, that’s what we’ll do,” he said.
The parks and recreation department acknowledged on Facebook that it was investigating the incident.
“Children’s sports leagues are meant to be fun activities where children can feel safe while learning a sport... but more importantly learn good sportsmanship,” the post said. “The display tonight was anything but that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.