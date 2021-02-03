After 10-day layoff, Maroons fall to Barren County

GLASGOW – After a 10-day layoff and a couple of players out of their line-up, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team struggled in a 62-59 road loss to Barren County High School on Tuesday.
The Maroons last game was on Friday, Jan. 22 at George Rogers Clark. To make matters worst for Pulaski County, starters Dalton Bertram and Caleb Sloan did not play on Tuesday night.
The Maroons raced out to a 10-point at the end of the first quarter, but Barren County came back to tie the game at 27-27. However, Pulaski County clung onto a 46-45 lead going into the final stanza before the Trojans finished out the win.
Despite the Pulaski County loss, sophomore Cayden Lancaster shined in his new role as a starter by recording a career first double-double. Lancaster scored a team-high 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and hit two threes.
Pulaski County junior Zack Travis also scored a team-high 18 points on the night. Sophomore Barek Williams and senior KJ Combs both scored 10 points each. Junior Drew Polston scored two points and sophomore Brysen Dugger scored one point.
Pulaski County (5-4) will travel to Southwestern High School's Wigwam on Friday, Feb. 5, for a boy/girl doubleheader.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
