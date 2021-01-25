After layoff, Lady Maroons win on the road

SHELBYVILLE – After not playing for nearly a week, due to COVID-related cancelled games, the Pulaski County High School girls basketball team finally got a game in and a win on the road. The Lady Maroons picked up their fourth win of the season in a 63-53 victory over Shelby County High School on Saturday.
The Lady Maroons had three players in double figures with the exact same point totals. Junior Caroline Oakes, sophomore Sydney Martin, and junior Madelyn Blankenship all scored 15 points each to lead the Lady Maroons. Oakes and Blankenship both nailed thee treys each in the game.
Seniors Maddy Dunn scored eight points and Dawn Wilson scored five points. Freshmen Sara Beth Thurman scored three points and Sydney Resch scored two points.
Blankenship led Pulaski County with eight rebounds, while Wilson hauled down seven boards.
Pulaski County (4-2) travel to play Barren County High School on Monday, Jan. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.