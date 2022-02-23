Al Gover named boys basketball coach at Somerset Christian

Longtime local basketball coach Al Gover will be back on the sidelines again. This time Gover will be taking over the Somerset Christian School boys basketball program.
Gover, who has coached at all three of the other local high school boys basketball programs, will lead the Cougars next season in their third year in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and their first year of post-season eligibility.
"This is an excellent opportunity for me, and I'm blessed to be given the opportunity,"Gover stated. "It is a new adventure for Somerset Christian being in the KHSAA. They had a really good run in the Kentucky Christian School Athletic Association. Now they're making the big jump to the KHSAA, and that's going to be a challenge."
"It's going to take some dedication, determination, and hard work to win at this next level," Gover explained.
Gover had coached at the collegiate level for the last three seasons with the Campbellsville University of Somerset men's basketball team. The program fielded its first-ever team in 2019 and dissolved the program after only three seasons.
Gover began his coaching career in 1987 as an assistant coach for the Somerset High School boys basketball program, and was promoted to the Briar Jumpers' head coach in 1995. Gover coached the Pulaski County boys basketball team from 1996 to 2001, and again from 2009 to 2014. In between his two stints at Pulaski County, Gover was an assistant for the boys basketball team at Southwestern High School.
Gover's vast knowledge of basketball – and more specifically his knowledge of basketball in the local area – will make him a huge asset for the Cougars' journey in their new environment of the KHSAA.
"I have been at the other schools and I feel like I learned from each step in life I have taken," stated Gover. "I can hopefully bring what I've learned from my previous coaching opportunities to Somerset Christian School and be a big benefit to them. I'm just really looking forward to getting started."
Gover will be replacing will be replacing Kirk Stickley, who retired after coaching in the local area for over 37 years.
Not only was Gover named the Cougars' new boys basketball coach, but he was also named as the school's new athletic director.
"Being the Athletic Director is going to be a challenge in itself," Gover stated. "Somerset Christian has a host of established and very successful athletic programs. We want to try to raise the level of each and every sport that we have, and try to raise the number of participants in each sport. All our sports are in pretty good shape. We have some good programs, but I want to try to raise number of students participating in those sports."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
