Alex Cundiff
Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff has been named the Commonwealth Journal Runner of the Year. Cundiff won one race, the North Laurel Invitational, and came in the top 10 in six out of her nine races this season, also including two second-place finishes. Her fastest time was in the Cougar Prowl Invitational, where she set a PR with an 18:56.84. She finished sixth in the Class 3A Region 7 Championship.
Maggie Bertram
Pulaski freshman Maggie Bertram also is named to the All-County team after a solid campaign in which she also finished six of her nine races in the top 10. She finished seventh in the Class 3A Region 7 Championship, but her fastest time was run in the state championship, where she finished 37th with a time of 20:05.50.
Shaye Seiber
Southwestern High School junior Shaye Seiber makes the team after finishing five of her eight races in the top 10, along with an eighth-place finish at the region championships. Her top finish was third place at the McCreary Invitational, but she set her PR at the state championships, where she finished 49th with a time of 20:24.50.
Caleb Perrin
Also from Southwestern is senior Caleb Perrin. Perrin, while dividing his duties with the soccer team, finished five of his nine races in the top 10, while placing seventh at the region championships. Perrin’s best finish came at the Cougar Prowl invitational, where he placed fifth with a PR of 17:24.23.
Cameron Albright
Somerset High School sophomore Cameron Albright makes the team after a solid season in which his top finish came at the McCreary Central Invitational, a 14th-place finish. He finished 17th at the region championships, while also setting his PR at the state championships, a 20:41.79.
Isaac Edens
Somerset Christian sophomore Isaac Edens makes the team after finishing 16th at the region championships, his highest finish of the season. He also set his PR at the Berea Community Invitational, a 19:54.72.
Future Stars
Sixth graders Tristan and Tucker Langford are two young runners to watch out for, after both were named to the Sixth & Under KTCCCA All-State Team. Tristan came in second place in two 3000M races this season, while also setting a PR of 11:44.70 in the KTCCCA Meet of Champions. Tucker had two third place finishes this season, while also setting a PR in the KTCCCA Meet of Champions in a time of 11:45.85.
