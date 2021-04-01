Southwestern High School senior Alex Farler signed to play football at Union College. In his senior season for the Warriors, Farler caught nine passes for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns. On defense, Farler made an interception and had five tackles. On hand for Farler's signing to Union College was, front row from left, Matt Norris, Alex Farler, and Jason Foley; back row from left, Tony Dixon, Tim Loy, Marc Cundiff, and Eric Minton.
Alex Farler signs with Union College
