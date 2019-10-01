Somerset High School senior Alex Miller rushed seven times for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' win over Russellville. For the season, Miller has scored 12 times and has rushed for 641 yards in five games.
featured
Alex Miller named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Alex Miller
Somerset High School senior Alex Miller rushed seven times for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' win over Russellville. For the season, Miller has scored 12 times and has rushed for 641 yards in five games.
John Morrow, 90, of Somerset, Kentucky passed away Sunday September 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Foutch, 52, of Ferguson, passed away Sunday, September 28, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Ann Denney, 80, of Somerset passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Alexander, age 67, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.