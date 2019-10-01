Alex Miller named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior Alex Miller rushed seven times for 170 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' win over Russellville. For the season, Miller has scored 12 times and has rushed for 641 yards in five games.

Alex Miller

