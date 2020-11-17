Alexa Smiddy signs with <span>Trevecca Nazarene University</span>

Southwestern High School senior Alexa Smiddy signed to play her college basketball at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. Smiddy has been the floor general for the Southwestern girls basketball team for the past several seasons, and has played a big part of the Lady Warriors' success since playing up to the varsity level since her seventh-grade year. With her senior season still ahead of her, Smiddy has already scored 1,162 career points, hit 167 three-pointers, and pulled down 322 rebounds. As a sophomore point guard in 2019, Alexa Smiddy scored 14 points and hit four treys in the Lady Warriors' KHSAA State Tournament quarterfinal win over North Laurel. On hand for Smiddy's signing to Trevecca was, front row from left, Gary Smiddy, Alexa Smiddy and Sherry Smiddy; back row from left, Brittany Combs, Junior Molden, Ayden Smiddy, Austin Smiddy, Savannah Smiddy, Alyse Smiddy, Adison Corder and Michelle Marcum.
Alexa Smiddy signs with Trevecca Nazarene University
