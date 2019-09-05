Alexas Walden lifts Southwestern girls soccer to 2-0 win over Lady Jags

NICHOLASVILLE - The Southwestern High School girls soccer team pulled off the 2-0 win on the road over East Jessamine on Tuesday.
In the 50th minute, Lady Warrior senior Alexis Walden scored from the top of the box to give Southwestern a 1-0 lead.
In the 70th minute, freshman Haylee Flynn scored on a header off a fantastic corner kick assist by Vaught.
Southwestern (2-1-3) will travel cross town to take on Pulaski County on Thursday, Sept. 5.
