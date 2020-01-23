Alexas Walden signs with Lindsey Wilson

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Southwestern High School senior Alexas Walden signed to play soccer at Lindsey Wilson College. This past soccer season, Walden scored 12 goals and had two assists. On hand for Alexas Walden's signing to Lindsey Wilson College, was front row from left, Josh Walden, Alexas Walden, Josh Walden and Angie Walden; back row from left, Denetta Ellis, Alex Eaton, Nick Stringer, Elisha Fry, Courtney Inabnitt and Chelsea Jones.