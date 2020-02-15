Ali Ricks awarded 1,000-point ball

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Somerset Christian School senior Ali Ricks (center) was awarded her career 1,000-point basketball on Thursday night at the Cougars Den. Ricks was the first female basketball player at Somerset Christian to reach the 1,000-point milestone. On hand for the presentation, from left, Alan Ricks, Jacob Ricks, Ali Ricks, Ronda Ricks, and Justin Ricks.