Submitted Photo

Wayne County High School senior Macey Blevins signed her letter-of-intent to play her collegiate basketball at Western Kentucky University. Blevins is the program's all-time leading scorer and was named First Team All-State last season. On hand for Blevins' signing to WKU was, back row from left, Brad Woodcock, Mark McKinley, and Jarrad Parmley; front row from left, Linda Vanhook, Angie Blevins, Macey Blevins, and Shane Blevins.