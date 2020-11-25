MONTICELLO - Perhaps one of the greatest players in the Wayne County High School girls basketball program has made her decision to which Division-I college she would be attending next season.
Earlier this week, the Lady Cardinals' all-time leading scorer Macey Blevins announced she would be playing for the Lady Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University.
"WKU was the first campus that really felt like home," Blevins stated. "The coaches really showed how much they care for their players, and all the players were really welcoming. I could see myself being happy at WKU for the next four years."
But before Blevins trades in her Lady Cards uniform for some Lady Hilltopper gear, she has some work to do finishing out an already stellar high school basketball career. With another season yet to play, Blevins has already amassed a program-best 2,215 career points. Last season, the 5-10 senior guard was named First Team All-State by Lexington's Herald-Leader. The prestigious award is given to just ten players across the Commonwealth and Blevins was selected after posting career bests of 21 points and 8 rebounds per game in the 2019-2020 season.
"This season, I want to be the best player and teammate to help lead my team to a district and regional championship," Blevins stated. "Mainly, I just hope we get a season at this point. It has been a very difficult year. I lost my last EYBL travel season, on campus recruiting came to a stop and now the high school season has been pushed back. I am just looking forward to getting back into competition, improving my game and getting our team better. I have always loved being a Wayne County Cardinal and I want to enjoy my senior year with my team."
Blevins has played in 150 varsity games and been a key contributor to the program since her seventh-grade season. Blevins has also accumulated 807 rebounds and will be considered one of the leading candidates for Miss Basketball this upcoming basketball season. Wayne County has won 76 varsity games during her career and that was highlighted by a decade high 21-11 mark in 2018-2019, as that season was highlighted by a 61-57 upset of 12th Region powerhouse Mercer County, in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament.
"Nobody has worked any harder than Macey and every award she gets she's extremely deserving and we couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments," Wayne County High School girls basketball coach Mark McKinley stated. "Extremely competitive and also a tremendous student as well, she just keeps working and working to get better and better. Also, so unselfish she's willing to do anything to help our team win and once again extremely happy for her."
Blevins had lots of Division 1 offers, but narrowed it down to her top five colleges when COVID hit. The Lady Cardinal All-Stater reduced her collegiate list down to Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Samford University, University of Dayton and Eastern Kentucky University.
Blevins had been contacted by Indiana, Louisville, and Kentucky. Blevins had visits set up for these three D-1 powerhouses when NCAA restricted on-campus visits.
"I had been doing recruiting process since early in my career and I always knew I wanted to commit early," Blevins explained. "Once COVID hit, I was doing phone calls, Zoom meetings and texting coaches most everyday. I decided I wanted to narrow down my choices and make a decision. My heart was always with WKU from my first recruiting trip."
Macey Blevins and the Lady Cardinals are scheduled to kick off their season on Monday, Jan. 4.
Shannon Hutchinson contributed to this article.
