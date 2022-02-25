In its first year in the sport of high school wrestling, the Somerset High School wrestling team had a star wrestler quickly emerge in the form of sophomore Jazlyn Durham. The young female wrestler made it out of the Regional Championships and recently competed in the fourth annual KYWCA Kentucky Girl’s State Championship at Harrison County High School in Cynthiana, Ky.
Durham made history by becoming first girl from Pulaski County to compete at the Girl’s State Wrestling Tournament. Jazlyn has not wrestled for the last two years, but she hoped that she would get to be a part of the Somerset High School team. The Somerset Independent Schools made that dream come true for Jazlyn this past winter, as she was a part of the Briar Jumpers first high school varsity wrestling team.
And while wrestling is a challenging and physically demanding sport for the boys, it is even more challenging for a girl like Jaz Durham. Throughout the season, Jazlyn found herself wrestling against boys, as well as other girls.
"Jaz is one of the handful of girls to compete against the boys and girls," Somerset High School wrestling coach Mondell Hunter stated. "She has been the most consistent wrestler this year because it was a dream come true for her. Jazlyn has bought into our 'Process'."
“Girl’s wrestling in Kentucky has exploded,” stated Hunter. “There were 64 teams and almost 250 girls this year, up from 150 girls wrestling in 2020 and 105 in 2019.”
But fighting her way into the wrestling world as a female has only been a small part of Jazlyn Durham's struggles this year with an ongoing ankle injury and a recent hospital stay. Just days before wrestling in the state tournament, Jazlyn found herself in the hospital.
"Jazlyn was in the hospital Thursday night after practice and early Friday morning because of a problem in her abdominal area," Coach Hunter stated. "It was later determined Jaz would be fine, but needed some medicine to get her back on track to wrestle Monday at State."
Durham didn’t let a two-day hospital visit stand in the way of her making history. Durham beat a strong competitor from Harrison County after receiving a bye the first round of the state tournament.
"She was the only girl to compete from Somerset, but the gym was on fire every time Jaz checked in at the scoring table," Coach Hunter exclaimed. "She wrestled Lexi Savannah Ziegler in the Champion Round 2. It was the most exciting match of the tournament. Jaz lost, but you couldn’t tell by the comments from Savannah Ziegler’s coach."
"The Fort Campbell coach congratulated Jaz, hugged her, and said this was the most exciting match of the tournament," Coach Hunter stated. "Jazlyn received some interest from some college coaches coming to enjoy some high school girls wrestling. Somerset is starting out in the right direction and with competitors like Jazlyn getting noticed, really adds more hype to the program."
Now that Jazlyn Durham has completed in her first season of varsity wrestling, she now has her sights set on a bigger prize.
"I really feel like Jazlyn has a great shot at being a state champion wrestler in the next two years," Coach Hunter vaunted. "I am looking forward to watching her wrestle over the next two years, and seeing her go on and compete at the next level."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
