Nations Elite, a top sports coverage site, has released preseason top 10 rankings for all six classes in KHSAA football. Not surprisingly, all three local teams made an appearance on their respective rankings after solid seasons last year and a lot of returning talent.
For Class 2A, Somerset, under their new coach Clay Clevenger, was slotted in the number eight position after a 6-6 record last season. The only team’s ranked ahead of the Briar Jumpers according to the poll are in order Lexington Christian, Mayfield, Breathitt County, Owensboro Catholic, Shelby Valley, Beechwood and Murray.
For the Class 5A poll, Pulaski County is ranked number five behind Bowling Green, Scott County, Woodford County and Cooper. The Maroons had a 9-3 record last season and the CJ Co-Players of the Year in Brysen Dugger and Chandler Godby, although both were seniors and have moved on from the program.
Southwestern, the team that made it furthest locally in the postseason last year by making it to the Class 5A semifinals, is slotted number eight in the preseason rankings, behind the previous five teams and South Warren and Highlands. The Warriors finished the regular season undefeated and had an overall 13-1 record.
