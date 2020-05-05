Allen Sexton named Citizens Bank Retro Athlete of the Week

Allen Sexton, 1982 graduate of Somerset High School, was a first team All-State football player for three consecutive years. Sexton was named as the Honorary Captain to Kentucky All-State Football Team in both his junior and senior years, and was named a Street and Smith All-American in 1982.

Allen Sexton, 1982 graduate of Somerset High School, was a first team All-State football player for three consecutive years. Sexton was named as the Honorary Captain to Kentucky All-State Football Team in both his junior and senior years, and was named a Street and Smith All-American in 1982.

Tags

Recommended for you