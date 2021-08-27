Allen Tilley honored at Harold Hardgrove Memorial on Saturday

The annual Harold Hardgrove Memorial is the biggest race of the year at Lake Cumberland Speedway, paying $10,022 to win for Super Late Models. This year plans to be even bigger and more special than ever.
Not only will the Valvoline Iron Man Late Model Series be racing for $10,022 to win, the Lake Cumberland Speedway racing family is coming together to celebrate and honor one of their own.
Longtime Race Director Allen Tilley was seriously injured on Saturday while the track was being prepped for racing. After multiple surgeries, Tilley is in stable condition at UK Medical Center, but faces a long road to recovery.
For Brandon Hardgrove, owner/promoter of Lake Cumberland Speedway, this weekend’s event has even more meaning.
“This is the race named after my dad and has always been the most important event of the season," Hardgove stated. "This race means even more, with Allen being not just a part of the racing family here, but my uncle. He has been such a major part of my life at the track and away from it”.
Hardgrove added, “We want our racing community to come together to not only remember my dad, but honor and have a prayer Beni for for my uncle Allen.”
The race takes even more meaning for Chris Tilley, Allen’s son, as he is Series Director for the Valvoline Ironman Late Model Series.
“Brandon and I had talked about canceling the event after dad was injured at the track," Chris Tilley stated. "After talking to dad, early in the week, he reassured us he wanted us to carry on and do not cancel this race."
There will be a special prayer benefit for Allen before the race Saturday.
Gates open Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m., with special pre race ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. For more information about Saturday log on to LCSPEEDWAY.NET. You can also follow the track on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Soeedway Dirt Racing
