Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open Tennis Tournament returns despite COVID

This weekend at tennis courts across Pulaski county, Lake Cumberland Tennis Association (LCTA) hosted the third tournament in the Central Kentucky Tennis Series: the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open. LCTA hosted over 120 participants traveling from across the state to participate in singles, doubles and youth divisions. Match play began on Friday and the tournament concluded on Sunday.
LCTA President, Kelly Horseman, was thrilled to see such a great turnout to this year's tournament saying, "Despite a rain delay from the prior weekend, and all that has happened with the pandemic, it was great to see so many people of all ages playing tennis. I am grateful for all the volunteers and participants for willingly complying with all safe play guidelines and making this a fun-filled weekend of tennis."
Many local individuals walked away with awards, including:
• Carter Heist, Boys 12 Singles Runner-Up
• Emma Calfee, Women's Open Champion
• Jackson Martin/Matthew Satterly, Boys' 18 Doubles Runners-Up
• Alfie Cheng/Colin Hart, Men's Open Doubles Champions
• Danielle Fenison/Marla Williams, Women's Open Doubles Runners-Up
• Ben Robertson/Meredith Robertson, Mixed B Doubles Runners-Up
LCTA is thankful for all the sponsors and volunteers who made this event a success, especially our title sponsor, Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships. The next tournament in the Central Kentucky Tennis Series will be held August 15-16, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. For full tournament results or more details on this tennis series visit www.cktstour.com. Anyone interested in playing tennis locally, we invite you to follow Lake Cumberland Tennis Association on Facebook and visit our website: www.lctennis.com.
