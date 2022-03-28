Alyssa Raleigh named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School senior Alyssa Raleigh hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in five runs and scored three runs in the Lady Warriors' win over Clinton County High School. In the North Laurel win, Raleigh had two hits, two runs batted in and scored two runs.

