Amber Bryant named Southwestern new cheer coach

Submitted Photo

Amber Bryant will take over as the new cheer coach at Southwestern High School. Bryant is a Pulaski county native who has been involved with cheerleading and gymnastics since the age of four. Bryant has been the cheerleading choreographer for multiple high schools and middle schools all over the nation, including Germany; Birmingham, Ala.; Evansville, Ind.; and Ohio. Bryant has worked as the tumbling coach at, both, Campbellsville University and The Cumberlands.