Amber Bryant named Southwestern new cheer coach

Amber Bryant will take over as the new cheer coach at Southwestern High School. Bryant is a Pulaski county native who has been involved with cheerleading and gymnastics since the age of four.
Bryant operates two training facilities in cheerleading/tumbling & dance, and has worked with cheerleaders all over the world. Bryant served as the a Trainer/Choreographer/Coach for multiple seasons in Germany, which included the Leverkusaan Germany, World Cheerleading Team.
Bryant has been the cheerleading choreographer for multiple high schools and middle schools all over the nation, including Germany; Birmingham, Ala.; Evansville, Ind.; and Ohio. Bryant has worked as the tumbling coach at, both, Campbellsville University and The Cumberlands.
Bryant has trained multiple high school, middle school and college cheerleaders - in tumbling - from the United States and surrounding counties.
Byrant is also a USASF certified cheerleading judge, and has judged for Ameri Cheer, US Finals, Jam Fest and America's Best Cheerleading organizations.
Bryant took over Southern Middle School as their head cheerleading coach last year, and led them to the KAPPOS Middle School Regionals.
"I am beyond excited for this New Journey and Chapter in my life," Bryant exclaimed.
