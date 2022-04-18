BURNSIDE – To open the 40th Anniversary Season, Lake Cumberland Speedway welcomed the American AllStars Pro Late Model Series Presented By PPM Racing Products for the first time Saturday, April 16. Thirty-two of America’s Best Pro Late Models were signed in for racing competition at the ⅜ mile clay oval, affectionately known as Hardgrove’s House Of Hardcore Mayhem.
Racers in Christ Qualifying saw Hayden Cardwell take the fastest time of the night turning a time of 13.1708 while Skylar Marlar went second fastest turning in a time of 13.2349. Steve Peeden in his first series start coming down from Martinsville, IN went third fastest with a time of 13.3491. Henry Hornsby III set the fourth fastest time at 13.3671 and the new face on the series, Logan Walls, makes his second dash in a row with a time of 13.3766.
The Poor Boyz Motorsports Dash was an exciting one as drivers battled for the win. Hayden Cardwell would take it over Skylar Marlar and Steve Peeden. Trevor Sise would take the Race Clean Heat Race One over Rusty Ballenger and William Blankenship. Outside Groove Heat Race Two saw Bradley Lewelling and Terry Poore finish 1 and 2 just like that started, but sixth place starter Sylvan Schuette up from GA finished third! The Great Lakes Speed Shop Heat Three went to Zach Sise followed by Jason Welshan and Greg Martin. For the first time in his career Dalton Brown became a “B-Main Bolt Bandit” taking the win over Deke Waters and Jordan Hedger.
With the field now set for the 45-lap feature, twenty-four of the best pro late models in the country were set and ready to race! The first couple of laps went clean and green with Cardwell out front and the field chasing him. On lap four a caution would fly for Deke Waters who unfortunately lost a driveshaft. The green flag came back out and Cardwell resumed in the lead. The next caution came as Ricky Greene, who had a bad fast race car that was moving forward, spun in turns 1 and 2 and a couple of other cars then spun in as well. Green flag racing resumed, and a caution flew for Skylar Marlar coming to a stop high in turn one. On the next restart Logan Walls was turned and much of the field was collected behind him. When green flag racing resumed it was a long green flag run with Cardwell out front and Peeden and Hornsby swapping spots behind him. A late caution flew for debris which bunched the field back up this let Peeden get second and Zach Sise move into a strong third. With two to go a caution flew for Logan Walls who spun due to damage caused from his earlier incident. This gave Peeden one more shot at Cardwell, but it couldn’t be done. Cardwell would take the win. Peeden would grab second in his first ever series start with Zach Sise taking third which allowed him to jump his brother for second in the points. Henry Hornsby III took the fourth-place finish in his first AAS event of the season with William Blankenship having a great run to finish third. Greg Martin was strong all night long and piloted the #24 to a sixth-place finish with Tyler Price taking his best career series finish with a seventh place. Trevor Sise, Rusty Ballenger, and Jason Welshan would round out the top ten.
American AllStars Pro Late Model Series Presented By PPM Racing Products A Main Results
1- 22 Hayden Cardwell 2-Steve Peeden 3-Zach Sise 4-Henry HornsbyIII 5-William Blankenship 6-Greg Martin 7-Tyler Price 8-Trevor Sise 9-Rusty Ballenger
10-Jason Welshan 11-Dalton Brown 12-Jordan G\Hedger 13-Shane Irvin 14-Logan Walls 15-Ricky Greene 16-Perrey Delaney 17-Bradley Strong 18-Chris Chandler 19-Terry Poore 20-Bradley Lewelling 21-Sylvan Schuette 22-Tim Tungate 23-Deke Waters (DNS) Justin Ratliff (DQ)Skyler Marlar
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds Results
Heat 1 1-118h Jacoby Hines 2-141 Jason Strunk 3-1 Ronnie Bryant 4-c8 Jimmy Crabtree 5-10x Billy Uptegraff 6-13p Sarah Patrick 7-88 Logan Parriman
Heat 2 1-43 Ben Petrey 2-Wayne James 3-21 Dusty Branscum 4-2h Josh Hampton 5-69 Tim Patrick 6-07b Dave Blassingim
Roark & Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds Feature Results
1- Wayne James(made turn 4 pass on 118h Jacoby Hines on the final lap) 2-Hines 3-Petrey 4-Uptegraff 5-Strunk 6-Hampton 7-T Patrick 8-S Patrick 9-Crabtree 10-Bryant 11-Branscum 12-Parriman 13-Blassingim
Reno’s of Burnside Super Stocks
Heat 1 1-45 Racin Tim Mason 2-89 Logan Preston 3-8 Bobby Gregory 4-17s Jason Hall 5-52h Harley Ellison 6-15 Matthew Reese
Heat 2 1-62 Daniel Stamper 2-12 Tommy East 3-1 Bartley Grant 4-23 Tyler Hayes (DNS)Jeff Reagan
Reno’s Of Burnside Super Stock Feature Results
1-89 Logan Preston 2-East 3-Stamper 4-Mason 5-Hall 6-Gregory 7-Ellison (DNS) Reese, Jeff Reagan, Tyler Hayes, Bartley Grant
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks
Heat 1 1-2 Keith Decker 2-6t Taylor West 3-14d Devon Wilson 4-12 D Stephens 5-20 Jeircho Stephens
Heat 2 1-62 Bo Gilley 2-4 Adrian Smith, Jr 3-17n Thomas Neal 4-2s TJ Smith (DNS)76 Aaron Tucker
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks Feature
1-Gilley 2-Decker 3-West 4-A Smith 5-Neal 6-D Stephens 7-TJ Smith 8-Wilson 9-J Stephens (DNS)Tucker
Neal’s Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks Feature Results
1-Ryan Harness 2-17 Ramond Fuson 3-JJ Walters 4-75 Eric Parton 5-20 Tiff Stephens 6-7k Austin Kawasaki 7-11 Marty Gilley 8-64s Chad Shearer 9-28 Mitchell Lambdin 10-59 David Mitchell 11-7 John Poindexter 12-12w Weston Crabtree 13-21w Jason Wilde 14-m2 Aaron Baker 15-3p Eric Bryant 16-21 Dustin Duncan (DNS)b7 Billy Baker, 34 Devin Staley, 48 Les Jackson, 68 LeeJay York
