American Cancer Society Super Heroes 5K set for May 1

Not all heroes wear capes.
Sometimes, they wear a pair of running shoes.
To raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, local runners and walkers will make the trip to Science Hill on Saturday, May 1, to compete in the seventh annual Superheroes 5K.
The upcoming 5K race will be the second race of the year for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Last month's Shamrock Shuffle kicked off the series for the 2021 run and walk season.
2020 was unkind to the Superheroes 5K race. The original May date was postponed to August in hopes of an improvement in Covid-19 numbers, but unfortunately, the race would eventually be canceled. After a one-year hiatus, the race's seventh edition will take place on Saturday, May 1, at Science Hill Christian Church.
Gordy Prather, who serves as the pastor at Science Hill Christian Church and the race director for the 5K, is so excited to host the annual run and walk this weekend after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus.
"Last year, we initially postponed our race from May till August due to Covid, and eventually, we just canceled," began Prather. "It was the right decision. The smart decision. We just wanted to do our part. Covid affected so much more than just our little race. However, thankfully, it appears we're on the downhill side of the pandemic, and we are so excited to be able to offer our race this year!"
After shifting the date to late August last year, the Superheroes 5K run and walk is slated for the first Saturday in the month of May with a Wonder Woman theme.
"We are back in our normal slot, the first Saturday in May," continued Prather. "We kept our same superhero character from last year, Wonder Woman. Registration is growing by the day. People are excited to get back to a sense of normalcy, and we're happy to help play a part in that aspect, too."
Participants in the Superhero 5K start at Science Hill Christian Church, go through some up and hill portions of Science Hill, travel on Highway 27 for a bit, and finish back at the church.
"As far as our course, it's well laid-out and supervised very well by our Science Hill Fire Department," told Prather. "The course itself has some rolling hills, so it's not just flat and fast, but it isn't crazy difficult either. We find it to be the perfect mix."
Proceeds from the 5K event will go towards the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. When coming up with an idea on how to raise funds for Relay for Life, Prather wanted to do something huge but also successful.
"Our goal was simple: raise as much money as possible," Prather said. "Therefore we decided to host a 5k event. However, we were very deliberate and methodical. I've seen some 5K events be a huge success, and I've seen some be chaos. We wanted to do it the right way and give ourselves the best chance to be successful and raise as much money as possible for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life."
The first 5K event was held in 2014, and the theme for Relay for Life that year was a superhero theme. The original idea was to have the theme match the yearly theme for Relay for Life, but after the success of the superhero theme, the 5K decided to stick superheroes each year.
"As we advertised for our 5K, we encouraged participants to dress up, and on race day, people did not disappoint," explained Prather. "The costumes were great. The atmosphere was fun. We knew we had something. So we scrapped the idea of changing themes yearly and decided to become the Superheroes 5k. Each year we pick a different color shirt with a different superhero. It's been awesome."
Since the inaugural Superheroes 5K, the following themes have been used: Superman, Batman, Captain America, Spider-Man, Incredible Hulk, and Avengers. As mentioned earlier, Wonder Woman will be the theme in 2021.
To sign up or learn more about the event, please visit the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series website or Facebook page. Links to the race website and information about the event are posted on each platform.
