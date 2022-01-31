Andrew Jones named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School senior Andrew Jones recorded a double-double in the Warriors' district loss to Wayne County on Friday. Jones scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds. Against Clinton County, Jones scored 14 points and had nine rebounds.

