Southwestern High School senior Andrew Jones signed to play basketball at Berea College. Jones led the Warriors this past season in rebounding with 227. Jones averaged 14.2 points per game and hit 27 three pointers. Also, Jones had eight doubles-doubles on the season. For his career, as a Warrior, Jones scored 846 points, hit 75 treys and pulled down 458 rebounds. On hand for Jones' signing to Berea was, front row from left, Maci Turpin, Buddy Jones, Andrew Jones, and Karen Jones Thompson; back row from left, Cody Ross, Chris Tolliver, Jeron Dunbar, and Marc Cundiff.
Andrew Jones signs to play basketball at Berea College
