Former Somerset High School girls' basketball assistant coach Andrew Laughlin was promoted to the head coaching position on Wednesday, taking over after spending the past two seasons on former head coach Cassandra McWhorter's coaching staff. Laughlin is entering his ninth year of coaching at the high school level, with this being his first head coaching job. He spent two years at Williamstown Independent on the boys' side and then four years on the girls' side. Laughlin will become the Lady Jumpers program’s fifth head coach in almost the past six years.
Coach Laughlin is ready for the opportunity in front of him and noted that the two years spent as an assistant has truly prepared him for this moment.
"Being an assistant here for the last two years has been great. Really getting the opportunity to be a part of the great community that Somerset Independent Schools offers has helped me develop as a coach. I am so excited to be able to coach this great group of young ladies," he expounded.
As far as the goals that he has for the program, Laughlin indicated that there may be no true limit to what he wants his teams to accomplish.
"The hopes and goals for this program are endless. Our main focus is going to be on building a consistent foundation that will help all our programs K-12 succeed, while having competitive teams on the court and maturing as young adults. Our program will stick with the attitude of there are no challenges only opportunities for us to grow and get better," he explained.
