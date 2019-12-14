Andrew Smith's heroics propels Southwestern to OT win at Wayne Co.

MONTICELLO - Southwestern High School senior Andrew Smith heaved a 25-foot shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime, as the Warriors went on to down Wayne County 69-64 in overtime.
The Warriors, trailing by three points, forced a turnover with two seconds remaining in regulation. The inbounds pass was thrown to Smith, who threw up a one-handed shot, which was at least six feet beyond the three-point arc. Smith's last-second desperation shot banked off the backboard as the horn sounded to send the game into overtime. The Warriors trailed by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but were able to win by 5 points after the overtime period.
Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger led the Warriors with 20 points, and Brayden Sims scored 14 points. Andrew Smith scored 13 points - including the game-tying shot, Hunter Coffey scored 8 points, Chase Eastham 6 points, Tanner McKee scored 4 points, and Jon Wood scored 4 points.
Southwestern (4-0) will travel to Nelson County to play Thomas Nelson on Saturday, Dec. 14.
