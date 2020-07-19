Andrew Smith signs with Lindsey Wilson College

Submitted Photo

Former Southwestern High School basketball standout Andrew Smith signed to play basketball at Lindsey Wilson College. In his senior season for the Warriors, Smith scored 191 points, hit 41 treys with a 46 percent shooting accuracy from the arc, and had 91 rebounds. On hand for Smith's signing was, front row from left, Ashley Smith, Andrew Smith and Brian Smith; back row from left, Caitlin Burton and Coleton Smith.