Angels softball finish runner-up at Burnside Little League

Submitted Photo

The Burnside Little League Jack's Barber Shop Angels softball team finished second this past season. This was the first-ever softball season at Burnside. Team members were Serenity Hatcher, Alexis ' Shae' Bishop, Summer Lewis, Maddie Hoskins, Addi Pickerell, Bridie Robertson, Rylie Whitis, Whitney Edwards, Kylee Wilson, Jurnie Daugherty, Trinity Stigall, and Lexi West. The Angels were coached by Lori Pence, Travis Edwards, and Danny Daugherty.

