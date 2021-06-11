The Burnside Little League Jack's Barber Shop Angels softball team finished second this past season. This was the first-ever softball season at Burnside. Team members were Serenity Hatcher, Alexis ' Shae' Bishop, Summer Lewis, Maddie Hoskins, Addi Pickerell, Bridie Robertson, Rylie Whitis, Whitney Edwards, Kylee Wilson, Jurnie Daugherty, Trinity Stigall, and Lexi West. The Angels were coached by Lori Pence, Travis Edwards, and Danny Daugherty.
featured alert urgent
Angels softball finish runner-up at Burnside Little League
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William Douglas "Doug" Gadberry, 62, of Stanford, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of Lexington. He was born May 27, 1959; son of the late Wesley and Ida Wesley Gadberry of Stanford, Kentucky. He is survived by two sisters, Brinda & (Ron) Cook of Winter Haven,…
William Douglas "Doug" Gadberry, 62, of Stanford, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of Lexington. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- PCSO conducting death investigation on body found near railroad tracks
- State Rep. Scott calls out Mayor Keck over University of Somerset
- PCSO searching for info on man found near railroad tracks
- Burnside man indicted on attempted murder charge
- Nancy man arrested on sex charges
- Ryan Young named Somerset boys basketball coach
- Second victim accuses Somerset accountant of sexual abuse
- Foodstock's return a success for downtown Somerset
- No foul play suspected in death of man found by railroad tracks
- Commonwealth's Attorney files suit over Coffey parole status
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.