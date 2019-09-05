Anna Morgan scores four soccer goals in Lady Maroons' 11-1 district win

Pulaski County High School senior Anna Morgan scored four goals in the Lady Maroons' 11-1 district win over Casey County on Tuesday. Her senior teammates Ashlynn Pennington and Kanisha Price both scored three goals in the Lady Maroons' mercy-rule win.
Morgan scored her haul of four goals in the 28th minute, the 46th minute, and two more goals in the last 10 minutes of the contest.
Pennington completed her hat trick with goals scored in the third, seventh and 72nd minutes of the game. Pennington also dished out two assists on the night.
Price scored her hat trick of goals in 39th minute, the 54th minute and the 75th minute. Senior Bailee Franklin scored a goal in the 50th minute of the game.
Mattie Sexton had two assists in the game, while Franklin and Sidney Sexton had one assist each.
Pulaski County (6-1-1) have won five straight matches and will host county school rivals Southwestern on Thursday, Sept. 5.
